Malusi Gigaba S*x Tape: SA Minister’s leaked bedroom video breaks internet..Most watched online

South African Home Affairs Minister Melusi Gigaba’s Video Tape Breaks Internet

A s*x tape by south African Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba was one of the trending searches on the world’s biggest p*rn website on Monday morning.

It represented five of the top-10 searches among the site’s estimated 80 million users.

“Malusi gigaba se_xtape” was the second-most searched term, followed by “melusi gigaba” in fourth place, “malusi gibaba s_ex tape” sixth, “gibaba s_extape” eight and “melisa gigaba” tenth.

The video tape surfaced in October when Gigaba tweeted that he had learnt “with regret” that the film was circulating among political figures.

“This video has been at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately following my appointment as Minister of Finance, on 31 March 2017,” Gigaba tweeted on Sunday, October 28.

He apologised for the pain and embarrassment the “likely wider distribution” of the video might cause.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga previously told reporters that the video is unlikely to impact his career.

“In most cases these things never result in people losing jobs. In South Africa, we are used to these things and they don’t really have an impact on politicians’ careers,” Mathekga said.