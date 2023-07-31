South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema displayed a magnificent show of charisma, steely political willpower and huge organisational capacity during his party’s 10th anniversary celebrationa at a packed 94 736-seater FNB Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.

Malema proved to be a major force to reckon with in South African and African politics.

Coming from the left, Malema is ideologically clear, persistent and aggressive.

He says he wants revolutionary and transformational change in South Africa to benefit the suffering ordinary poor citizens who were left languishing in the dungeons of poverty by apartheid’s three centuries of systematic racial discrimination, oppression and marginalisation.

Malema usually links problems facing ordinary South Africans to similar situations in Africa, particularly Zimbabwe which always features in his focus and addresses.

This time around, he says Zimbabwe must hold free and fairs elections, and the people must never despair; they must fight on until they dislodge the Zanu PF kleptocracy and criminal syndicate in power, which has destroyed the nation and impoverished the people, making them immigrants and refugees all over the world, particularly in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Malema vowed to get South Africa out of the Commonwealth, a grouping of former British colonies.

“We must refuse to be Part of the the Commonwealth, We are going to leave the Commonwealth after taking over next year,” said Malema.

Former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Gabriel Mugabe pulled the country out of Commonwealth after a fallout, calling the grouping just a club.

However, his successor Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe readmitted into the Commonwealth, but his efforts are being tainted by his human rights abuse record.

Meanwhile, Malema called for a united Africa, with one Army, One Currency, One judiciary.

He called on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to respect the country’s Constitution and not to weaponise the law against his political opponents.

The EFF leader said Zimbabweans must take back their country from thieves.

“They must never despair. They must continue to fight for their country and reclaim it from kleptocracy and the criminality that has hijacked Zimbabwe.

