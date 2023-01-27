Image: Fakaza News

Makhadzi has announced that she will Master KG’s birthday celebration which is to occur on the 3rd of February 2023.

The Jerusalema hitmaker will be turning 27-year-old on the 31st of this month, January, and his supposed girlfriend will be hosting the party.

The news of the birthday celebration surprised some social media users as a few weeks ago, KG announced that they have broken up.

“My birthday will be hosted by My Queen Makhadzi,” the producer captioned flier.

Makhadzi and Master KG had a dirty moment on social media after the singer accused her man of infidelity.

Various media houses did well to cover their break-up story which happened the second time.

However, it appears the break was either a publicity stunt or it didn’t last.

Social media users have chosen to mind their businesses as the two seem unpredictable following their alleged reconciliation.

Fakaza News