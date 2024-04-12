Zimbabwean socialite Mai TT has finally broken her silence after private bedroom pictures of her daughter were leaked on social media.

Mai TT’s eldest daughter, Felisha Murata, recently became a victim of an intimate content leak after her ex-boyfriend shared her pictures on the internet after they broke up.

Her daughter Fifi, 17, who is trending because of nude pictures which were posted online.

Mai TT shocked the nation as she defended her daughter and encouraged her to dump more nudes online.

As a mother who is raising the little girl, her stance was consider by many as unacceptable.

Some of her fans are now demanding an apology arguing that she is not fit to be a mother if she continues to defend such nonsense and immorality.