The court case for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere had a false start this morning owing to the non availability of prosecutor, magistrate and testifying police officer.

Mahere earlier on posted: “No prosecutor or magistrate in sight.

“The police officer who is meant to come & testify about his investigations with @Twitter regarding a tweet I admit tweeting is also nowhere to be found.

“3hours, 30 mins of faffing about. 13 months of remand. Zero progress.

“We wait.”

She later confirmed the arrival of the police officer, who however exhibited ignorance of to the answers.

“Police officer arrives but doesn’t know what request was made to @Twitter, what’s delaying the investigation or what meta data is.

“Responds “I don’t know” to all questions. State requests more time to get its house in order despite doing nothing for 13 months. Postponed to 17 Feb.

Zwnews