File photo

Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance deputy Chairperson Job Sikhala says Magistrate Stanford Mambanje want him brought to court on a non-existent law.

Sikhala says the law under which the Magistrate want him in court was declared as non existent by the High Court.

He at one time, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was brought to court under it, and the High Court said it was non-existent.

“Magistrate Stanford Mambanje insisted that I must be brought to trial on a law declared non existent by the High Court on the @daddyhope’s case which is similar to the charge I am facing. “Today the trial is supposed to kick off at Rotten Row at 9am. We are ready for the trial,” he says.

Zwnews