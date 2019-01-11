Chiwenga FIRES Magistrate who hired UZ students Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira

CHIEF Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe has been suspended from work pending an investigation into misconduct allegations.

He is being accused of offering work-related attachment to Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira are law students at the University of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, President Mugabe’s spokesperson Mr Jealousy Mawarire has fingered vice President Constantino Chiwenga in the dismissal of Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe over the recruitment of former ministers Savior Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira.

Posting on Twitter, Mawarire said Guvamombe was fired at the instigation of Chiwenga.

Guvamombe was suspended on allegations of recruiting Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira for work-related attachment at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The two are currently studying towards Bachelor of Laws Degree at the University of Zimbabwe. They both have cases pending before the courts.