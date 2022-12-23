Renowned Zimbabwean socialite Madam Boss is trending and selling like hot cakes as she clocks an impressive number of attention on social media after showing off of what looks like a baby bump.

A few days ago Madam Boss dismisses pregnancy rumours following a number of posts and images on social media that suggested she is expecting.

“What is circulating on social media about my pregnancy is not true,” Madam Boss said.

“I was recently ordered by my doctor to have a bed rest. Asi kana zviri zvemimba, mimba inokura haivanzike uye mushure memwedzi mipfumbamwe inozvarwa. It is one thing people cannot try to speculate or guess.”

Mbare Times