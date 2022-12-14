COMEDIENNE and socialite, Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho, has dismissed reports circulating on social media that she is pregnant.

There have been a number of posts, and images, on social media suggesting she is pregnant.

“What is circulating on social media about my pregnancy is not true,” Madam Boss told H-Metro.

“I was recently ordered by my doctor to have a bed rest.

“Asi kana zviri zvemimba, mimba inokura haivanzike uye mushure memwedzi mipfumbamwe inozvarwa.

‘It is one thing people cannot try to speculate or guess.”

Husband’s Small House Expecting a baby

Madam Boss has been under the spotlight from some people after her husband, Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa’s alleged affair with Evangelista Zhou.

Zhou is expected to deliver any day this month.

state media