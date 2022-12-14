Image: H-Metro

Popular comedienne, Madam Boss’ husband, Mhofela and his small house Evangelista Zhou are expecting their child any day this month, H-metro reports.

The publication made the revelation in an article where Madam Boss was denying rumour that she is also expecting.

Speaking to the publication Madam Boss said, “what is circulating on social media about my pregnancy is not true.

“I was recently ordered by my doctor to have a bed rest.

“Asi kana zviri zvemimba, mimba inokura haivanzike uye mushure memwedzi mipfumbamwe inozvarwa.

“It is one thing people cannot try to speculate or guess.”

