Guyo rose from nothing to a social media sensation after posting a video on social media asking that men propose love to her ahead of Valentine’s Day in 2019.

She came to be known as the “Ndinyengeiwo girl” as the video went viral.

2023 Valentines Day Car Gift

In early 2023, Lorraine was in the news when a woman claimed that the red car donated to Lorraine Guyo on Valentine’s Day was hers,

“My husband took my car promising to take it for mechanical problem fixing. I was surprised to see the vehicle posted with new registration plates by Lorraine It really affected me and my family, and I do not want to expose my husband to avoid domestic violence,” she told reporters.

Lorraine said:

“I was phoned by a lady who claimed to be the wife of the person who gave me the vehicle. As a celebrity, men or women can give me gifts, some hand them to me for donations. I do not know if her claims are true or she is after causing a scene.

“What I know for now is that this is my fourth car, and she is performing well on the road. Ndiyani asingade kupihwa mota, saka ndirikufara nayo.”

However, it has since emerged that the woman has since separated from Lorraine’s new man. She was the third wife.

Lorraine later identified the man as Mr K, a well know gold miner from the Midlands.