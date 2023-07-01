In the pursuit of breaking world records for the longest cooking marathon (individual), a talented Nigerian chef, Adeyeye Adeola has embarked on an extraordinary culinary journey.

According to a report in the Punch, Adeola’s cook-a-thon began on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Adeola seeks to beat the cook-a-thon world-record currently held by another Nigerian- Hilda Baci, who cooked from Thursday, May 11 to Monday, May 15.

In an official statement on its website, the Guinness World Records confirmed Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, as the record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with an impressive time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

