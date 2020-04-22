The Zimbabwe Government has resolved to intervene on the prevailing wanton overpricing of basic commodities during the current 35-day national lockdown which has negatively impacted on the livelihoods of the general citizenry.

The latest resolution was reached at following yesterday’s 12th Cabinet meeting on Zimbabwe’s preparedness and response towards the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Since the beginning of the national lockdown on March 30, prices of basic commodities have soared to previously imponderable levels as retailers continue to unjustifiably profit during the mandatory lockdown.

Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Government will make an announcement on the proposed moratorium on prices of basic commodities.

“In view of the foregoing, Cabinet agreed as follows: the discussions on the proposed moratorium on prices identified basic commodities, these were concluded and an announcement in this regard will be made in due course. As this is a State of Disaster, all workers are compelled to provide service as required and that the agreed risk allowances, insurance and other incentives be availed as per agreement,” Mutsvangwa said.

State Media