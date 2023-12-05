An online fact-checking platform, asserts that lobola payment remains a prerequisite for registering a customary marriage under the recently enacted Marriages Act, which consolidates the Civil Marriages Act and the Customary Marriages Act.
Key Points:
- Lobola payment is not obligatory for civil marriages but is mandatory for customary law marriages.
- The Marriages Act of 2022, despite its recent gazetting, did not annul the requirement for lobola payment in customary marriages.
- Section 16 of the Marriages Act addresses the official registration of a customary law marriage, emphasizing that marriage officers must inquire about lobola payment during the registration process.
- Marriage officers are tasked with verifying whether lobola has been paid before officially registering a customary marriage.
- A civil marriage is monogamous, exclusively uniting two individuals, while a customary law marriage can be polygamous or potentially polygamous based on the customary law of the people involved.
