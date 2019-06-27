Liver problem? Chiwenga now unrecognisable, health deteriorates

Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s health is failing him and he is now a shadow of his former self.

Senior journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu posted on Monday that he has been briefed on the health of the former feared General.

“Somebody briefed on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s health telling me he’s unrecognisable. Said to have a liver problem.”Mathuthu tweeted. “Talk of poisoning will persist for sometime. No public appearance since returning from India on June 9. Supporters very CONCERNED.”

A few months back a Germany based newspaper called The Spotlight reported that Chiwenga’s health problems could be the effects of ingesting lethal polonium- 210, a poison capable of causing cancer.

The Spotlight claimed that high-level sources in the defence ministry disclosed that Chiwenga was rushed to India aboard a private plane through the Manyame air base in the capital for urgent treatment.

agencies