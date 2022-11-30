Chillspot Records scandal: , Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe has finally responded after his ex-girlfriend Ashleigh “Shashl” Moyo filed rape allegations against him.

Shashl (23) whose sextape with Levels (33) went viral after it was leaked on social media reported her ex-lover at Borrowdale Police Station yesterday.

Speaking through his legal representative, Levels said he is unfazed by social media speculation and he is ready to comply with the police.

“We cannot rely on social media speculation, we are still waiting to hear from the police.

“We will comply with the police once we have been approached,” said Levels’ legal representative.

Levels and Shashl’s relationship appeared to have soured when the pair’s sex tape leaked over the weekend.

A number of celebrities have been fighting in Shashl’s corner.

Others are convinced Levels deliberately leaked the sex tape.

However, the saga took a new twist when it emerged Shashl has filed rape charges against Levels.

Shashl has filed rape charges against Levels of Chillspot

“Police are investigating a case involving a Chillspot Records worker alleged to have raped a musician after inviting her to his house sometime in July 2021,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused person and the complainant were not yet in a relationship but were working together in music at Chillspot Records in Mbare.

“On an unknown date in July 2021, the accused was reported to have asked the complainant to pass through his place of residence to take his car since they were using the complainant’s car and they were coming from the studio.

“When they were at the accused’s place, they got inside the house and, while inside the house, they started kissing, at the same time the accused pushed the complainant into his bedroom.

“The complainant stopped kissing and informed the accused that she wanted to get home before curfew time.

“As the complainant prepared to leave the bedroom, the accused seized her and raped her.”

“After the incident, the complainant fled the site and returned home.”

“The situation came to light when the accused shared some naked films and photos of himself and the complainant on social media.”

“The complainant stated that the reason for mailing the nudes and sex film was because they had broken up, which did not sit well with the accused,” said Insp Chakanza.