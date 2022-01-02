Renowned Zimbabwean musician, Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D has implored fellow citizens not to distracted from pursuing their goals by past events.

He urged fellow Zimbabweans to find reasons to be happy again as year 2022 sets in.

“May the year 2022 grant you bountiful potentials, reasons, space and opportunities to be “Happy Again”.

“Let’s not be deterred from pursuing our goals by the challenges of the past years. Have a blessed 2022,” he says.

Winky D who recently dropped a hit in the making ‘Happy Again’, is one of the pioneers of urban groove.

Zwnews