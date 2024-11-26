Chief Director Strategic Communications, Presidential Communications, Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Anyway Mutambudzi (pictured) has warned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono against calling President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa bad names.

Mutambudzi says should Chin’ono have issues with Mnangagwa, he has to present them with respect and to take it personal against the President.

“This is not professional journalism, but an attack on the personality of the President.

“If you have issues why not just raise them without calling him many names?

“Is it a deliberate way to provoke Government? If so, what is the object?,” he said.

Chin’ono had posted a message alleging that Mnangagwa is dictator, a failure, a crook, and an incompetent leader.

Below is Chin’ono’s post:

This is not in war-torn Ukraine; this is in the heart of Harare, in Mbare, Zimbabwe. (Chin’ono was referring to the dirty, dilapidated Mbare flats)

This is what the Zimbabwean tyrant, Emmerson Mnangagwa, claims justifies violating the constitution and extending his rule for another two years, until 2030.

If he manages to succeed amid this chaos and poverty, I will agree with South Africans who say Zimbabweans are embarrassing cowards.

Imagine someone emerging from this block of flats, less than 10 kilometres from Mnangagwa’s office, and allowing the crooked president to continue looting subjecting them to this poverty.

These dilapidated flats were built by the colonial government for single men and men who would work away from their families.

Today they are home to families making a mockery of independence! Eishh, Mnangagwa is the true definition of not only a corrupt and incompetent leader, but a failed leader!

Zwnews