BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwe Govt increases fuel prices again

Zimbabwe’s fuel is expected to rise with at least 40 percent amid reports that stakeholders have agreed to the hike with only president Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to rubber stamp the move.

The hike comes barely a month after the introduction of another wave of fuel increase which led to violent mass protests that ended up claiming 17 lives, several injuries and rape cases following a crackdown by the uniformed forces.

The protests were instigated after fuel had been increased with over 200 percent, from an average of $1.25 to $3.40.

An impeccable source has told ZWNews.com that all was set for the gazzetting of the new prices.

“A closed-door meeting between fuel stakeholders and RBZ was held today with hiked fuel prices. Petrol will now be $5,50 per litre and diesel $5,15 up from $3.40 and 3.25 respectively.

“The authorities are only waiting for President’s approval.

So anytime, fuel is shooting up,” said the source.

A message with the same message has also been making rounds on social media today.