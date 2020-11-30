MARRY MUBAIWA has today been issued with a warrant of arrest after she failed to attend court because of ill health.

Her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa told magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna that Mubaiwa was at home and could not come to court. She suggested that they arrange for an ambulance to ferry her from home to court.

Mubaiwa was issued warrants in assault, attempted murder and money laundering charges.

Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa appeared for the State.

Marry has been in and out of courts since when she was thrown out of her matrimonial home shared with her husband, powerful Zimbabwe Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga.

state media

