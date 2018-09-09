Zimbabwe Warriors Vs Congo Afcon match today…Starting eleven team line up

Zimbabwe’s national football team, The Warriors, will lock horns against Congo Brazzaville(not DRC) at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat in a mouth-watering 2019 Group G Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football qualifier this afternoon.

Match kick off time is 4:30 PM.

The hosts who lost their opening encounter 1-3 to the Democratic Republic of Congo will meet the table toppers who won 3-0 against the Lone Stars of Liberia in Harare early this year.

Zimbabwe coach Sunday Marimo Chidzambwa spent most of the week emphasizing the importance of defensive discipline, noting that an early go for Congo will force his men to chase the game.

“We won our opening game against Liberia and they lost to the DRC but that cannot be used to gauge how this game will go. This is a different ball game altogether,” said Chidzambwa.

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona reckons the team is gunning for nothing less than three points.

“We are going there to take maximum points. When you play these games, you have to try and take all the points,” Musona said.

In the absence of Mushekwi, Chidzambga is likely to deploy Evans Rusike as a lone striker playing ahead of Billiat, Musona and Kuda Mahachi.

Warriors’ probable line-up:

G Chigova, D Lunga, T Hadebe, A Mudimu, E Chipeta, N Munetsi, D Phiri, K Mahachi, K Billiat, K Musona, E Rusike.