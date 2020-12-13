Kimpembe’s error enabled Toko Ekambi to put Zimbabwe Warriors striker Kadewere 1-on-1 with the keeper and he didn’t miss to put Les Gones 1:0 against PSG.

Zimbabwe Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere is leading Olympique Lyon’s charge against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in a French Ligue 1 top of the table clash tonight.

The 24-year-old has formed a formidable attack alongside captain Memphis Depay and ciprotab sale Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi, which has been thrown into the fray by coach Rudi Garcia for the mouthwatering showdown.

The match ended 1 nil in favor of Lyon.

Like 224 Dislike 28

108508

2

0

cookie-check

LATEST: Tino Kadewere scores opener as Lyon beat Neymar’s PSG

no