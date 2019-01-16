LATEST: Several people killed, abducted as Zim protests enter third day

Streets are deserted in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, and the rest of the country as many people are now mourning friends and relatives who have been killed by security forces as the Southern African country enters the third “night of long knives.”

Activist Evan Mawarire was seized from his home in Harare this morning by armed police as security forces continue crackdown on government critics under the cover of a complete internet blackout.

His whereabouts are not known at the time of writing.

Sources in Harare have also reported that several opposition MDC Alliance leaders were rounded up and abducted by soldiers last night. There has not been any official communication from Acting President Constantino Chiwenga on why the army is abducting and killing people under the cover of darkness.

The most affected places are high density locations and townships around big cities and towns.

Many reports indicate that “a lot of people in high density suburbs are being tortured and several have been murdered.”

ZwNews reporters have seen some gruesome pictures that can not be published for ethical reasons. These include people whose heads were overrun and crashed by military trucks.

Indications are that most killings and abductions are happening in Kadoma, Harare, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza and Karoi.

Peter Nyoni