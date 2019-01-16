BULAWAYO: Police shoot Mthwakazi leader Henry Dube in front of children

Mthwakazi Republic Party Bulawayo Provincial Secretary Henry Dube has been assaulted and shot on the head at his home at Cowdray Park in Bulawayo. Dube was shot after questioning the security agents on why they were indiscriminately firing teargas into their houses, endangering the lives of their children. Dube who is reported to be in a critical state, has been taken to a private hospital for treatment through the assistance of the Doctors for Human Rights.

Henry Dube was shot right in his yard, in front of his children. We invite all our members and the people of Bulawayo to pray for the miraculous survival of our comrade. It is rumoured that soldiers and CIO agents disguised as police are currently raiding and assaulting people in their houses.

We warn our members to be vigilant and keep in touch with one another. A regime that shoots unarmed residents in their houses is at the brink of losing power. Freedom is beckoning.

Sisonke Sibambene singu Mthwakazi Sizokulungisa

For Peace and Justice in Our Lifetime

Njabulo Ngwenya

MRP INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT