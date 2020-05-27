Returnees from South Africa and Botswana have been labelled the scapegoats in the fresh spike in Zimbabwe’s Covid19 positive cases, as the number of people who contracted the deadly pandemic has now ballooned to 132.

In a post-cabinet briefing this Wednesday evening, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said all, but just one of the, 76 new cases were recorded in Masvingo, Beitbridge and Harare.

More details to follow…

State Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews