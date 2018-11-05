Latest: Prison Officer fired for Supporting Chamisa’s MDC, undermining Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service has dismissed from employment, John Mahlabera, a prison officer, after convicting him on two counts of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa and posting a Tweet viewed by his superiors as as disloyal to ED Mnangagwa.

A supporter of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, Mahlabera came under scrutiny during 2018 election campaign season when he openly supported the opposition leader.

He also attended a Beitbridge rally in July where Chamisa appeared with him on stage.

Mnangagwa has recently come under fire for pursuing and following the policies of his paranoid predecessor Robert Mugabe whose regime did not allow security forces to get closer to opposition politicians.