WILLARD Katsande’s sister is fighting in the corner of her brother and claims the former Warriors star is a father who really cares for his children.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend, who is now the brand ambassador at South African Premiership side Sekhukhune United, has been under the spotlight, for all the wrong reasons.

This follows an exclusive story, published by our sister newspaper, Manica Post, in which he was exposed as a father who has abandoned five of his 10 children.

The kids were sired with his former wife Memory Dowerowe.

Katsande is now married to his South African wife, Bonga Miya.

He has been ordered by his current employers not to publicly comment about the allegations.

However, his sister, Chiwoniso, says she has a responsibility to shed some light on the story.

“Willard loves his children,” she told H-Metro.

“He is a father figure in our family, we all look up to him because he is the person who helped us to become who we are today.

“I’m talking about someone who made sure that we all board a plane and he always makes sure that we don’t travel by bus.

“Such is life, if one is doing well, jealous people will always find a way to disturb progress, his children are all doing their studies at better schools in South Africa.”

She added: “This is just personal, there is a motive because how come none of his kids have been returned home for school fees?

“And, to make matters worse, they have not been publicly complaining about being ill-treated.”

Kudakwashe Garufu, one of the managers at Boss Ya Mboka’s clothing label, said Katsande was attached to his children.

“It’s on record that Willard was hijacked twice with that same car and he decided to get rid of it which is a common practice here in South Africa.

“I have known him for a long time and he is someone who is attached to his kids and he sees them often.

“I think it’s illogical to accuse someone of neglecting his family without enough proof and it’s really sad because Willard is someone who minds his business,” said Garufu.