LATEST on Thokozani Khupe ,Auxilia Mnangagwa Wedding Fight

Guests who attended the wedding of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son have dismissed an article circulating on social media that the First Lady Auxilia clashed with MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.

The viral article claimed the First lady was mad at Khupe for attending the wedding and went on to slap the latter.

However the allegations were dismissed as false as Khupe did not attend the wedding.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba shot down the story via his Twitter ghost account @jamwanda2.