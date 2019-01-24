LATEST News: Oliver Mtukudzi declared National Hero….

Zimbabwe’s late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi has been declared a National Hero by Zanu PF Politburo, the ruling party’s highest decision-making body.

This follows recommendations by President Mnangagwa and more than a thousand Zimbabweans who signed a petition requesting Hero status for Mtukudzi.

Mliswa wrote on social media, ” I wish to thank @ edmnangagwa @ ZANUPF_Official politburo, @ KirstyCoventry for their recommendations to accord Dr.”Tuku” National Hero status.Whilst we all have our opinions of where Samanyanga’s final resting place should be we must always remember to respect the family’s wishes.”

This accord comes as Harare City Councillors have proposed to name Harare Gardens Oliver Mtukudzi Gardens with deliberations underway, the city Mayor said.

Tuku as he was affectionately known succumbed to diabetes yesterday.

Details follow…