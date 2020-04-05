Zimbabwe has increased fuel prices President Mnangagwa’s government increased exercise duty. The new fuel prices are effective Sunday, 5 April 2020.

Diesel has now gone up to ZWL $21.52 from ZWL$18.66 per litre while Blended Petrol has gone up to ZWL$21.77 per litre from ZWL$18.70

The new prices of fuel translate to US$0.20 (11 cents) per litre of diesel and US$0.12 (12 cents) per litre of blended petrol using the government-mandated foreign exchange rate of ZWL$25 for every United States Dollar (USD).