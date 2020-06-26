PHEW!!!

They are free at last!

It’s a huge sigh of relief for the MDC Alliance Trio of Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova after they were all freed on $10 000 bail each.

The female trio who hogged global headlines following their alleged enforced abductions have however been freed with strict bail conditions which will see them banned from using social media, to report to the police three times a week and not to interfere with state witnesses.

They were also ordered to reside at their given addresses.

more details to follow…

Zwnews