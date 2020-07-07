MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has paid tribute to his late mother, Mbuya Chamisa or Mai Nerison as she was fondly known by her rural Gutu folks, down in Masvingo Province.

Mai Nerison (corrupted pronunciation for Nelson, by the Shona, especially the elderly ones), collapsed and died in her garden yesterday afternoon, both Chamisa and his party announced.

According to Chamisa, Mai Nerison ‘toiled to educate me just like all mothers do for families’.

“She taught me industry, respect, discipline, integrity and hardwork. A hardworking, multi-talented woman. A prayer warrior (and) pillar in the faith. Collapsed in her garden (and) went to be with the Lord. Rest in power Mai Nerison!” Chamisa said in comments posted on his official Twitter handle.

Late on Monday, the MDC-A, through its newly appointed national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, described the late Mbuya Chamisa as a devout Christian and ‘guiding force’ in her prominent son’s fight for ‘democracy’.

“Ambuya Chamisa was a staunch Christian and guiding force for the democratic movement. On behalf of the MDC Alliance, we pass our sincere condolences to the Chamisa family, all her relatives and loved ones. Funeral arrangements will be made available in due course,” Mahere revealed in a statement.

more details to follow…

Zwnews