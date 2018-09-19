Bad news for Chiwenga as ED appoints Kwekwe friend Owen Ncube as CIO boss

Owen Ncube appointed State Security Minister

In a move likely to undermine VP Chiwenga’s influence on CIOs, President Mnangagwa has made an addition to his cabinet with top ally and former minister of state for Midlands province Owen Ncube sworn now the new minister of state security.

Ncube is a long time Mnangagwa ally and homeboy from Kwekwe

The appointment has since been received with mixed feelings across the political circles.

Former adviser to the late former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Lawyer Alex Magaisa expressing disappointment on his twitter account.

“We were told there’s a lean 20-member Cabinet. About 13 deputies. The next day a deputy was added to the list. Barely a fortnight later, a new Minister has been added, Owen “Mudha” Ncube, a loyal and trusted ally to head the Security Ministry. How many more coming – Psychomotor?”

Zanu PF’s Nick Mangwana congratulated the new minister.

“Congratulations to our New Minister of State Security Hon Owen “Mudha” Ncube for being appointed to this key post,” he said.