LATEST: Kudzayi Edmund “Baba Jukwa” arrested in Harare

HARARE: Former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi is currently in police custody after he was reportedly arrested for possessing a camouflage umbrella.

Kudzayi was arrested Friday morning and is being detained at Borrowdale police station.

Kudzayi has been charged under Section 32 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act: “unlawful possession of a camouflage uniform”.

The arrest comes after the Zimbabwe National Army announced that it is conducting a snap search on residential areas to search for military regalia that was stolen during the January 14 mass protests.

Kudzayi rose to fame in 2014 after he was arrested and accused of running the Baba Jukwa and Amai Jukwa Facebook pages simultaneously.

