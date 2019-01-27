Nelson Chamisa confronts Oppah Muchinguri at Mtukudzi burial..FUNERAL PICTURES

ZIMBABWE OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was subjected to further harassment by the security services Sunday as he tried to attend the burial of national hero and cultural icon Oliver Mtukudzi in Madziva on Sunday, 27 January, 2019.

The comes after he was refused entry into a Tuku tribute concert held at the national sports stadium in Harare on Saturday.

Overzealous police and military officers tried in vain to block the popular young politician from entering the rural homestead of music legend Oliver Mtukudzi.

However, other mourners would have none of it and instead broke the gate to allow Chamisa entry after being disgusted by the actions of the authorities.

The authorities then carried on their vendetta by denying Chamisa access to the VIP tent.

Chamisa had a chance to confront and exchange some hard words with Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri during ceremony. What he said to her has not yet been made public but the look on his face shows that he might have reminded her to allow people to mourn; and to do her Zanu PF politics somewhere else.

During his time, Oliver Mtukudzi sang at the late MDC founding father Morgan Tsvangirai’s wedding and funeral.

Thokozani Khupe troubles

New Zimbabwe reporters covering the burial said former deputy prime minister and MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe was the first to be refused entry into Tuku’s homestead through the main gate.

“The MDC leader identified herself as Honourable Dr Khupe but the soldiers were not interested and scoffed at her saying they were also ‘honourable’,” said their correspondent.

While Khupe was stuck at the gate, MDC leader Chamisa also arrived and police officers formed a human chain, blocking him from entering the homestead.

“Both Khupe and Chamisa were stuck at the gate for some time,” said the reporter.

“The hatred between the two evident. There were no words exchanged; they did not even look at each other,” he added.