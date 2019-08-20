LATEST: Godfrey Majonga Dies..PICTURES

Former journalist and television star Godfrey Majonga, who was now a sports director at Danhiko in Harare, has died.

Majonga died last night at 11pm.

Majonga allegedly took a jump through the window of a flat in Harare which led to injuries to his nervous system and spinal cord from blunt force trauma after landing on hard concrete.

He became paralysed and wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life.

Announcing his death, the Sports and Recreation Commission of Zimbabwe said on Tuesday morning:

“We have learnt with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness the passing on of Godfrey Majonga, Danhiko Sports Director. Godfrey was a versatile Sports Administrator who undoubtedly and unquestionably championed Sport for People Living with a Disability with immeasurable passion and vigour.

In September 2017, former President Robert Mugabe told a bumper crowd in Bindura that a 72-minute video presented in the Zanu PF politburo by then Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyoon July 19 that year claimed current President Emmerson Mnangagwa almost killed and succeeded in ending the career of the then ZBC television star Majonga.

Mugabe claimed that Mnangagwa found Majonga in a flat of his girlfriend and, raging with fury, allegedly forced the soft-spoken media personality to choose between sitting on a red-hot stove or jumping to his death from the third floor of a downtown high rise building in the capital.

Majonga allegedly took the easy route of jumping through the window of the flat where the stand-off occurred, according to Mugabe.

The incident took place in 1987, the same year that Zanu and Zapu signed the Unity Accord to end the bloodletting in the Midlands and Matabeleland Province, through what became known as the Gukurahundi era.

Upon being contacted for comment two years ago following Mugabe’s revealing story, Majonga initially told the Daily News that he could not give details over the murky episode because he had not watched Mugabe’s speech at the Mashonaland Central youth interface meeting.

He said: “Handina chekutaura, madii kuvabvunza ivo? Handina kuzvinzwa ndanga ndiri kufuneral. (I have nothing to say, why don’t you ask the people making the allegations? Besides, I didn’t hear what the president said, I was attending a funeral).”

He went on: “The people who can help you is the person making the allegations. I have no comment.”

