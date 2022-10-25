Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is currently in Bikita for a funeral service of his grandson, Yasha Mafidhi Mnangagwa who succumbed to respiratory complications at a local medical center.
We have joined the Mnangagwa and Mangwiro family in Bikita where there is a funeral service for the late Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa. Yasha’s parents and grandparents are seen in this solemn picture (main). A very difficult time for a family to go through. #RIPYashaMafidi,” tweeted Government spokesperson, Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana Tuesday morning.
Zwnews