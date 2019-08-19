LATEST: Fuel price increases again

HARARE: The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), has announced new fuel prices effective today, Monday 19 August 2019.

The price of diesel has been marginally increased by 9 cents from $9.27 to $9.36.

The price of petrol was $9.09 last week and has been adjusted to $9.12, a slight increase of 3 cents.

According to ZERA, the changes in the fuel prices are due to the FOB price movements and the revised duty regime (SI 161 of 2019).

Operators may, however, sell at prices below that cap depending on their trading advantages, said ZERA.

In News