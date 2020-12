Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates Goalminder Senzo Meyiwa ’s tombstone destroyed

The late South Africa international goalkeeper’s tombstone was on Saturday morning vandalised by hoodlums just two months after it was erected in Clermont, Durban.

His family and friends posted pictures online to confirm the unfortunate incident.

“Everything is in pieces. We don’t even know where to start,” said a Senzo Meyiwa family member baffled by senseless act.