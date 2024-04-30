A prominent businessman known for his philanthropy and dedication to his hometown, Zvishavane, was laid to rest late in the evening, sparking widespread discussion in the community. Evans Kujinga, affectionately called ‘Boss Kujie’, was interred at the age of 42, after a day-long struggle to prepare his grave due to unusually hard ground.

Reports indicate that despite efforts by grave diggers and heavy-duty equipment, the task of digging the grave proved unexpectedly challenging, leading to delays until nightfall. This unusual occurrence has stirred conversations across Zvishavane, where Boss Kujie was highly regarded for his generosity and support for local initiatives, including funding for Shabanie Mine during their Premier League days.

Initial rumors suggested supernatural involvement, but family spokesperson Happiness Kujinga dismissed such claims, attributing the delay to the hardened ground caused by poor rainfall. She emphasized Boss Kujie’s Christian background and hardworking nature, highlighting his significant contributions to both family and community welfare.

Reflecting on his impact, Happiness noted Boss Kujie’s widespread support, from providing vehicles to family members to sponsoring drinks at local establishments. Despite challenges in preparing the grave, the family declined assistance from town officials, opting to preserve nearby graves and maintain respect for the cemetery.

Boss Kujie’s legacy extends beyond business interests; he was also instrumental in exposing numerous cases as an informant, particularly collaborating with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority in over 80 instances. His passing leaves a void in both the business community and the hearts of those he touched in Zvishavane.