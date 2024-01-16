The ambulance helicopters which were acquired by the government from Russia has not been that active owing to lack of pilots and technicians, presidential spokesperson George Charamba has hinted.

He said this while responding to a question by Peter Mupondi who asked why the helicopters were not being seen getting busy as accidents ravaged the country especially during the just ended festive season.

“With the number of accidents that happened across the country during the festive season, we would expect these air Ambulances to be busy!

“Did anyone see any of these helicopters flying nhai Ximbos?

“So they were paraded for propaganda,” asked Mupondi.

In response, using his X handle Donzamusoro007, Charamba posted:

“How would you see them when you cannot see far, higher????? Helicopters are not bought together with PILOTS!!!

“Aya amunoti madhiraivha pamotokari, to bring the discussion to your level. Each copter needs a technician. Wazvinzwa here muzapu??? Madhiraivha ari kuVID as you tweet.”

Another netizen Shongedzai Mugwagwa jumped in Charamba’s corner:

“Did you check with the Ministry on the progress sir or you are just here for likes? As you tweet, Technicians are rounding up their training on how to independently operate thiz machines.”

“Just admit that you wanted to parade them for political scores.”

Mupondi came back saying: “You don’t acquire equipment before you train the staff that will operate or service the machines.

“People should have been sent long back for training before helicopters came.

“Just admit that you wanted to parade them for political scores.”

