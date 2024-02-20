Kylian Mbappe Set to Join Real Madrid: Here is What the PSG Striker is Going to Earn

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, according to recent developments. The France captain, aged 25, has informed PSG of his intention to depart, with his contract set to expire in June.

While Mbappe has not yet signed a contract with Real Madrid, it’s speculated that the deal could be finalized once it is no longer possible for the clubs to meet in this season’s Champions League. Mbappe, a World Cup winner, holds the record for most goals scored for PSG, with 244 goals to his name.

The decision to leave PSG was made clear by Mbappe before March, when he met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on February 13th to communicate his desire to join Real Madrid. Subsequently, reports emerged suggesting his departure, and he was notably left out of the starting lineup for PSG’s match against Nantes, although he later came off the bench to score a penalty.

It’s understood that Mbappe is set to sign a lucrative five-year deal with Real Madrid, earning a reported 15 million euros (£12.8 million) per season, along with a signing-on bonus of 150 million euros (£128 million) to be paid over five years. Additionally, he will retain a portion of his image rights.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to have already planned how to integrate Mbappe into the team, with potential adjustments to the midfield and forward positions. Should Croatia midfielder Luka Modric depart this summer, Mbappe is expected to inherit the coveted number 10 shirt for Real Madrid.

While PSG currently leads their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid leads against RB Leipzig, Mbappe’s imminent departure marks a significant shift in European football.

Mbappe’s journey to this point includes winning the French title with Monaco before joining PSG in 2017. His tenure at PSG has been marked by numerous accolades, including five Ligue 1 title wins. Despite signing a two-year contract extension with PSG in 2022, Mbappe’s desire to leave the club has been evident for some time.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon expressed excitement about Mbappe’s potential arrival, highlighting his exceptional talent and the positive impact he could have on the team’s performance in La Liga and the Champions League.

Mbappe’s departure from PSG is expected to involve either a transfer fee or financial concessions, given his existing contract situation. Nonetheless, his impending move to Real Madrid has generated significant anticipation among fans and pundits alike, signaling a new chapter in the young striker’s illustrious career.