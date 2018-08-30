KWEKWE: ZRP Police block Chamisa-MDC Alliance thank you rally in Mnangagwa’s home town

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has denied Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance permission to hold a rally in President Mnangagwa’s home town of Kwekwe.

Chamisa had announced that he will be holding rallies across the country to thank his supporters as well as to advise them of the way forward.

But Kwekwe police refused to issue him the clearance to hold a “thank you” rally, citing an outbreak of typhoid.

Police wrote back to the MDC Alliance saying health authorities have banned all public gatherings due to the disease, which started in Gweru and is believed to have spread to neighbouring towns.