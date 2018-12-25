KWEKWE: Winky D attacked by Zanu PF-Mnangagwa supporters over Kasong KeJecha

…As Zanu PF youth leader Pupurai Togarepi promises more violence in 2019

KWEKWE: Zimdancehall singer Winky D, real name Wallace Chigumuro, was pelted by bottles by some hooligans before he could perform his controversial hit song, “Kasong KeJecha”.

The song has political undertones and has resonated well with some quarters as the economy continues to plummet.

Kwekwe is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s home town.

A music fan summed up the attack:

“Today Winky D was attacked around 1 am in Kwekwe as he was about to perform on stage. He had a show in Kwekwe at Solos. The culprits are Zanu PF thugs. The so-called new Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, Winky D has informed his band of supporters that he is safe.

“To God be the Glory. Management hereby informs you that Winky D and the Vigilance Band are all safe and sound. Have a blessed Christmas.”

The attack on Winky D comes hours after Pupurai Togarepi, the Secretary of the Zanu-PF Youth League who is well in his mid-fifties promised violence and delivered a chilling warning to his political enemies.

Togarepi warned that the rules have been changed and that from 2019, no “provocation” will be tolerated. Togarepi did not specify whom the message was targeting but from it’s framing it seems to include anyone in the the opposition.

Writing on Social Media on Christmas Eve, the Youth League leader said, “We have been tolerant enough before and after elections. No silly games in 2019. We won’t take any prisoners in 2019. Any provocation will be confronted head-on. The rules of the game have completely changed.”