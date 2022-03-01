President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’Mangwana has come under fierce criticism from internet users on various social networking platforms for literally parading and celebrating the new civil servants’ salary of US$175 on social media.
In his response to an agreement signed between the Government and civil servants’labour unions on Monday, Mangwana- who is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services- party tweeted:
“Introduction of USD $100 salary to be paid in hard currency across the board with effect from 1 March 2022. This is over and above the ZWL salary. This brings the total USD monthly pay component to USD $ 175, with effect from 1 March 2022”.
Yesterday, the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced in a statement that ‘workers representatives have signed an agreement with Government in acceptance of the significant steps the employer has taken to improve conditions of service for all civil servants’.
See the attachments below for the PSC Press Statement:
But, responding to Mangwana’s tweet, internet users dismissed Mnangagwa’s Government as a ‘sham’.
Find below some of the responses to Mangwana’s tweet:
So you’re paying people 175 usd and have the guts to put it on public as if its some milestone achievement. Inotengei 175 usd? Shame on you- @ClemNet4
So pathetic to say the least. The zanu gvt never thinks about us the citizen.- @Mama_Sie
USD $175 and under #GNU they were earning USD $ 500. This is nonsense #NgaapindeHakeMukomana #ZanuPFMustGo [email protected]
Only a free and fair election will end this nonsense.- @givmangwendeYou heartless evil man, Pharaoh of our time! This is SLAVERY! $100usd shuwa Nick?! Mwari weeeee vanhu vaya rangai Mwari! Tatambura nhai Jehovah😢- @MaSibz32
ZANU is good at stealing people’s money. Dzorerai Mari muma account medu dzamakachinja kuita zim dollar- @Ozias89762628Vanoba ava isa mari kubank yavanoti nostro account 20% vanoiisa ku Rtgs u don’t even understand kuti sei vachidaro voisa that 20% in usd pa black market- @Musambo2
This is far less than even a maid’s wage and you are making it like maita zvisvinu ipapa. What will you do with $175? Shame on you maZanu PF but anyway nyika haivakwe neakaiputsa. CCC ichitungamirwa naNC tichaivaka [email protected]Imagine paying US$175 to someone who was earning a minimum of US$550. PS this should embarrass you- @THunyenyewaIs that US$100 per month enough to cover; rent, council tax, utility bills, transportations, school fees, hospital bills, foods, clothes and leisure activities????- @TapfumaneyiMad2