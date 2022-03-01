President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’Mangwana has come under fierce criticism from internet users on various social networking platforms for literally parading and celebrating the new civil servants’ salary of US$175 on social media.

In his response to an agreement signed between the Government and civil servants’labour unions on Monday, Mangwana- who is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services- party tweeted:

“Introduction of USD $100 salary to be paid in hard currency across the board with effect from 1 March 2022. This is over and above the ZWL salary. This brings the total USD monthly pay component to USD $ 175, with effect from 1 March 2022”.

Yesterday, the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced in a statement that ‘workers representatives have signed an agreement with Government in acceptance of the significant steps the employer has taken to improve conditions of service for all civil servants’.

See the attachments below for the PSC Press Statement:

But, responding to Mangwana’s tweet, internet users dismissed Mnangagwa’s Government as a ‘sham’.

Find below some of the responses to Mangwana’s tweet: