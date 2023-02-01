A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to five years behind bars for robbery and another 18 months imprisonment for forcing his female robbery victims to strip off their clothes as he took photos of their naked bodies using the phones.

Malvin Nyoni appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mildred Matuvi facing three counts of robbery and four counts of criminal assault against the female complainants (names withheld for ethical reasons).

According to state papers, Nyoni committed the offences between 17 December 2022 and 1 January 2023.

He targeted women walking in bushy areas around Rutendo and Redcliff residential areas.

Circumstances surrounding the robbery and criminal assault incidents are that on 17 December 2022 in a bushy area near Drive Inn, Redcliff, Malvin Nyoni reportedly robbed three women at knifepoint and forced them to surrender their cellphones to him.

He proceeded to force them to remove all their clothes and took pictures of them using their cell phones.

Using the same modus operandi, on 01 January and 09 January 2023, Nyoni abused two women in a bushy near Golf Club in Redcliff by robbing them of their belongings.

He also forced them to remove their clothes including undergarments and he forced them to pose for pictures that he took using their cellphones.

The complainants reported the incidents to the police in Redcliff.

One of the complainants spotted him at Rutendo High School on 20 January carrying her satchel that he stole during the robbery incident. The complainant notified the police leading to his arrest.

He was found in possession of the cellphones with naked pictures of his victims.

