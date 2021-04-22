The Midlands mining town of Kwekwe was this Thursday morning brought to a standstill as Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to get his second jab of the coronavirus vaccination.

Vendors, foreign currency dealers and other operators were cleared from the streets as truckloads of party youths chanting slogans was the predominant feature in the town.

Mnangagwa is expected to get his second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine at Kwekwe General Hospital this morning.

more details to follow…

Zwnews