A 5 year-old-boy from Kwekwe’s Mbizo 9 suburb has lost his arm in a firecracker blasting mishap, this week, the midlands news reports.

Circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident are that the boy bought a pack of fireworks crackers at a local shop, he then went on to blast them.

On first two attempts the fireworks safely exploded, but the third one produced a more powerful blast that ripped off his thumb and index finger.

Although he got quick medical attention, the boy’s hand was “unsalvageable. The doctors had to amputate the hand.

Kwekwe General Hospital, acting Medical Superintendent Doctor Bruce Mhondiwa confirmed the unfortunate incident that left the boy without three of his fingers.

“The child was taken to theatre as soon as possible, to arrest bleeding. He had already lost three fingers.

The surgery was successful and the child is stable” he said.

Doctor Mhondiwa added that the instituted a secondary surgery operation.

“The child had traumatic amputation which mean amputation secondary non surgical procedure for example, trauma , blast.

The child was taken to theatre for debridement, trimming and suturing” he said.

The picture of the boy’s severed hand has been shared online but zwnews could not post it here for the sake of sensitive readers.

midlands news, zwnews