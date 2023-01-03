Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which Felix Chikuku (22) was found dead, with a deep cut on the back of the head.

According to police, the incident took place on 01 2023 near DA Service Station, Kuwadzana 6 Harare.

Apparently, police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, in other news, police in Kadoma arrested a suspected mentally challenged man, Mornington Bagu (21), for a case of murder in which he allegedly struck his cousin, a two-year-old male infant, twice on the head with a hoe at Plot 88 Whally Range, Gweshe.

The victim, who sustained deep cuts on the head, died on the spot.

Zwnews