Controversial Harare businessman, fuel mogul and Zanu PF benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei has reportedly financed the impending MDC-T extra-ordinary Congress expected next month after he allegedly paid a whopping US$78 000 to a senior party official, Zwnews has heard.

According to reports, the money was given to Elias Mudzuri on Monday, at an office close to the Dutch Embassy in central Harare.

Mudzuri (pictured above) recently dumped Nelson Chamisa’s beleaguered MDC Alliance for Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.

Khupe is riding high on a shock March 31 Supreme Court verdict which ruled that Chamisa unconstitutionally ascended to the presidency of the main opposition after the passing on of founding MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, in 2018.

The court also gave Khupe the greenlight to call for an extraordinary congress that will elect the substantive successor to Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer while receiving treatment at a private South African hospital on Valentine’s Day two years ago.

And, as the clock tick-tocks towards the Khupe Congress, a perceptively male Twitter user going by the handle @babachirasha made the poorly evidenced claims about Tagwirei bankrolling the much anticipated congress.

He also made sensational revelations to the effect that the ruling Zanu PF has entered into an agreement with reinstated MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora which will interdict anyone from using the MDC name and its symbols after the extraordinary congress (EOC).

“Yesterday around 6:30pm at an office near the Dutch embassy, (Mudzuri) was given US$78 000 by Tagwirei for the MDC T Congress. After the EOC (Zanu PF) has agreed with (Mwonzora) that no one will ever be allowed to use the name MDC and all (it’s) symbols. MDC Alliance be warned,” he tweeted.

Mudzuri is also understood to be eyeing for the party’s vacant presidency currently occupied on an interim basis by Khupe.

The Chamisa camp has often shouldered blame on President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the problems bedevilling the markedly stratified opposition.

According to the MDC Alliance leader, Mnangagwa is still bitter for the electoral ‘defeat’ he suffered at the hands of Chamisa in 2018.

Neither Tagwirei nor Mudzuri could be immediately reached for a comment on the matter during the time of publishing.

Zwnews